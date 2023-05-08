Mamata Banerjee bans ‘The Kerala Story’ in West Bengal

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday announced that the state goverment has decided to ban the film ‘The Kerala Story’ in the state. The decision, Mamata said, was to avoide any incident of hatred or violence and to maintain peace in the state, reported news agency ANI.

West Bengal govt has decided to ban the movie 'The Kerala Story'. This is to avoid any incident of hatred and violence, and to maintain peace in the state: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee — ANI (@ANI) May 8, 2023

“What is ‘The Kashmir Files?’ it is to humiliate one section. What is ‘The Kerala Story?’… It is a distorted story,” Mamata added.

Also Read: PM Modi cites ‘The Kerala Story’ in Karnataka, accuses Congress of shielding terrorism

‘The Kerala Stoery’ is a film that claims to depict the story of several women in the southern state who were converted to Islam and recruited by terror outfit ISIS.

The film has triggered a huge debate with several political leaders terming it a propaganda film. Petitions were filed in the Supreme Court as well as the Kerala High Court demanding that the release of the film be halted.

However, the Supreme Court refused to entertain the plea, while the Kerala High Court said there was nothing objectionable in the film’s trailer to ban its release.

Also Read: ‘Not our story,’ says Shashi Tharoor on controversial ‘The Kerala Story’ film

The makers of the film, who had earlier claimed it portrayed the story of 32,000 women from Kerala, later tweaked the claim to call it the story of three women.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the film peddling a clutch of blatant lies, and said that at first glance, the film appears to peddle lies aimed at creating communal polarisation and spreading hate propaganda against the state.

The film, helmed by Sudipto Sen, released in theatres last Friday. The film’s producer Vipul Shah said the team will take legal action against the West Bengal government’s decision. “If that is what she has done, we will take legal action. Whatever is possible under the provisions of law, we will fight,” he said.