‘The Kashmir Files has shaken us’: Mohan Bhagwat hopeful of Kashmiri Pandits’ return to Valley next year

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Sunday said that Kashmiri Pandits should take a resolve to return and settle in their homeland next year in way that they are never uprooted in the future. He also said that the film ‘The Kashmir Files’ has not only presented the plight of displaced Kashmiri Pandits, but shaken the nation as well.

“Some are in support of this (The Kashmir Files), some are calling it half-truth… But common man of this nation is of the opinion that by presenting the devastating truth to the world, this film has not only presented pain of displaced Kashmiris, but shaken us as well,” Bhagwat said while addressing members of the Kashmiri Pandit community via video conference on the last day of Navreh celebrations.

“In 2011 we had similar dedicated to return back, but that was not the time. Now is the time to return and settle there with our conditions… You don’t have to resettle there, but have to settle in a way that you don’t get uprooted again,” he added.

The Vivek Agnihotri-directed, which stars Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty, Pallavi Joshi and Darshan Kumaar, has sharply polarised the political spectrum across the country.

Bhagwat also said that nobody can force the Kashmiri Pandits to leave, and of anybody tries to do it, then he will have to face the consequences.

The three-day celebrations had been organised by the RSS-backed Sanjeevani Sharda Kendra (SSK). Functionaries of the Jammu-based SSK earlier said the entire Kashmiri Hindu community across the world will take an oath on Navreh (New Year) on April 1 to return back to their roots — Kashmir Valley.

From April 1-3, the Sanjeevani Sharda Kendra (SSK) in Jammu hosted a three-day event to commemorate the ‘Tyaag and Shaurya Divas’ and encouraged the Kashmiri Samaj to commit to returning to their motherland on the auspicious festival of Navreh.