The Indian Express journalist Ritika Chopra, who heads the newspaper’s Mumbai edition, has been named in the inaugural TIME100 Next India list, released by TIME magazine on Thursday. The list recognises 100 emerging leaders from India and the diaspora across journalism, business, entertainment, science, sports, advocacy and other fields.

It is the first time TIME100 Next has expanded outside the US.

TIME’s journalists in India and around the world picked the names, with the initiative that aims to bringing India’s rising talent to a global audience.

TIME magazine wrote:

Ritika Chopra’s journalism starts with asking questions, building relationships with sources, and following and examining the details. It’s a meticulous approach that has led Chopra to win multi­ple awards for her regular scoops, which include a 2017 exposé of India’s struggling engineering colleges; a controversial update to school textbooks in 2023 that critics alleged had political motivations; and the leak of medical entrance-­exam papers the following year.

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This September, Chopra reported in the Indian Express that two of India’s three election commissioners had repeatedly raised concerns about the handling of voter records, including the removal of names from voter rolls, over the course of the preceding year. Her findings were cited by youth-led protesters calling for greater transparency in the electoral process. Authorities deny wrongdoing.

Throughout her career, Chopra has preferred telling the story to being its subject, even as her latest investigation has brought her wider attention. Her focus, however, remains on her reporting, and the careful confirmation of facts.

“Opening the black box takes time,” Chopra posted in September on X.

The investigation behind Ritika’s recognition

Ritika latest investigation which was published on September 23, 2026 put her in the spotlight. She reported that Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi had raised formal objections at least 14 times over 10 months against decisions taken by the poll panel. That included four objections on a single day.

Most of the objections were concerning the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of voter lists, which began in Bihar in June 2025 and has since spread to 30 states and union territories. The most serious concern was a change to Form 6, the form new voters fill out.

The report also mentioned that Joshi had flagged the gradual centralisation of the voter database and asked for an audit to make sure only the legally reponsible authorities could only change voter records. The report said that the Election Commission and the 2 commissioners did not respond to the paper’s questions before publication.

The EC pushed back and said the commissioners’ suggestions were meant to improve the electoral process and later told the Supreme Court that all 3 SIR orders were unanimous and that Form 6 remains unchanged.

After the reports went viral, the opposition parties attacked the poll body and demanded Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar to be removed. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and other INDIA bloc leaders went to the Supreme Court against the SIR and began a march towards the court demanding Gyanesh’s resignation. The opposition has also alleged that about 13 crore names were deleted from the rolls during the SIR, helping the ruling party. To which the BJP and the EC have denied all the allegations.

TIME says Anant Goenka ‘champoioned’ Ritika’s investigation

TIME said that Anant Goenka’s job at the Indian Express was not to simply bring publications into the digital age but also to preserve the family legacy. “This fall, Goenka championed Ritika Chopra’s Express investigation that found two election commissioners had recorded objections over decisions involving voter registration—revelations that intensified nationwide protests against the removal of names from voter rolls,” it said.