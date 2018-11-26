The government will continue to seek justice for the 26/11 victims

By: | Published: November 26, 2018 7:39 PM

According to an official statement from the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), a memorial event and wreath laying ceremony was organised by the State Government of Maharashtra at the Police Memorial in Mumbai and the Memorial at Taj Hotel, Mumbai.

On the 10th anniversary of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack, President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, in separate messages, have expressed their firm solidarity with the families of the victims and martyrs.

According to an official statement from the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), a memorial event and wreath laying ceremony was organised by the State Government of Maharashtra at the Police Memorial in Mumbai and the Memorial at Taj Hotel, Mumbai. The Chief Minister of Maharashtra along with other state dignitaries and members of the Diplomatic Corps participated in these events.

Fourteen other countries lost their nationals in these attacks. Reminding the world of the global threat of terrorism, Indian missions in these countries organised memorial events organised remembering the victims, both national and foreign. Senior government representatives from the host Governments, family members of victims and survivors will be participating in these solemn events, said the MEA.

The families of 166 victims from 15 countries across the globe still await closure, with Pakistan showing little sincerity in bringing perpetrators to justice. “The planners of 26/11 still roam the streets of Pakistan with impunity,” the MEA statement pointed out.

 The 26/11 terrorist attack was planned, executed and launched from Pakistan territory. The former Prime Minister of Pakistan had earlier this year admitted that the terrorists were sent from Pakistan’s soil.

New Delhi again called on the Government of Pakistan to give up double standards and to expeditiously bring the perpetrators of the horrific attack to justice. This is not just a matter of Pakistan’s accountability to the families of the innocent victims who fell to terrorists, but also an international obligation.

The US State Department issued a strong worded statement on Sunday on the eve of the anniversary asking Pakistan to impose sanctions on all those responsible and offering fresh reward for up to $5 million for information on those involved in the attack.

New Delhi welcomed the statement issued by the US calling on Pakistan to uphold their UN Security Council obligations to implement sanctions against the terrorists responsible for the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, including Lashkar-e-Tayyiba and its affiliates.

On 26/11, heavily-armed terrorists, through the Arabian Sea entered Mumbai and multiple locations were attacked killing 166 persons – which included Indian security personnel and 26 foreign nationals — and left another 300 injured.

