The ‘Desi’ Chinese: When Beijing envoy Luo Zhaohui, referred to PM as ‘Modi-Ji’, narrated Bollywood tales

A flamboyant speaker, Chinese ambassador Luo Zhaohui on Monday revealed some surprising facts about his country’s touch with India. However, more surprising was Lou’s act of referring to PM Narendra Modi as ‘Modi ji’. He also surprised everyone present with a proposal on a China-Pakistan-India trilateral summit. The envoy endorsed the idea of trilateral cooperation between India, China and Pakistan under the aegis of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation. Luo further said such an arrangement could “in the future” help resolve bilateral issues between New Delhi and Islamabad.

However, the Ministry of External Affairs reacted to his statement and said that matters related to India-Pakistan ties are “purely bilateral in nature” and have “no scope for involvement of any third party”.

However, these two were not the only points to notice in Chinese envoy’s speech. Luo stunned all as claimed that Chinese President Xi Jinping is the biggest promoter of Bollywood films and has watched Aamir Khan-starrer ‘Dangal’ on multiple occasions. The Chinese envoy further claimed that practising yoga, watching Bollywood films and tasting Darjeeling tea has become a trend among the Chinese youth. “Who is the biggest promoter for Bollywood movies in China? In my opinion, President Xi Jinping is the most prominent promoter of Bollywood movies (in China),” Luo said.

Luo remarks came while delivering a keynote address on ‘Beyond Wuhan: How Far and Fast can China-India Relations Go’ at an event organised by the Chinese Embassy in New Delhi. To stress upon his claims, Luo said the meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Chinese president at Qingdao in China this month ended 15 minutes later than the schedule. “What impressed me most was that President Xi showed strong interest in Bollywood movies. He (Xi) once again mentioned ‘Dangal’ and two other movies ‘Baahubali 2’ and ‘Hindi Medium’, which are being screened in China,” Luo was quoted as saying by PTI. As a matter of fact, Aamir Khan-starrer ‘3 Idiots’, Baahubali 2 and ‘Dangal’ have become a big hits in China.