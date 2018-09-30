The cultural playlist: From Pushkar Mela to Jaipur Literary Festival – events not to be missed this season

Pushkar Fair, visited in droves by foreigners and Indians alike, is one of the largest gatherings for a fair in the world.

Pushkar Fair

Pushkar Fair, visited in droves by foreigners and Indians alike, is one of the largest gatherings for a fair in the world. Held in the month of Kartik, or November, it is one of India’s highly-rated travel experiences, featuring more than 11,000 camels, horses and cattle, and visited by over four lakh people. The mela brings together villagers, livestock, farmers and traders from all over Rajasthan.

Where: Pushkar, Rajasthan

When: November 16-23

Kochi-Muziris Biennale

Kerala, which is slowly bouncing back after the devastating floods, will host the 2018 Kochi-Muziris Biennale this year as scheduled. Artist Anita Dube, co-founder and board member of KHOJ International Artists’ Association, will be the curator. Names of participating artists that have been announced so far include Anju Dodiya, BV Suresh, Chitra Ganesh, Tejal Shah, Marlene Dumas, William Kentridge, among many others. There will also be the ‘Student’s Biennale’, a pilot programme for students of government-run art colleges. Led by young curators from across the country, Student’s Biennale seeks to extend and strengthen art educational practices and infrastructure in India. The biennale will also have performances, collateral events and interactive projects.

Where: Multiple venues in Kochi

When: December 12-March 29, 2019

Hornbill Festival

To encourage inter-tribal interaction and to promote the cultural heritage of Nagaland, the state government organises Hornbill Festival every year in the first week of December. Visitors can enjoy colourful performances, craft exhibitions, sports, food fairs and games during the 10-day celebrations. Traditional arts, including paintings, wood carvings and sculptures, will be on display. Festival highlights include herbal medicine stalls, flower shows, Naga wrestling, musical concerts, etc.

Where: Naga Heritage Village, Kohima

When: December 1-10

Comic Con India

Comic Con India is dedicated to giving fans a platform to celebrate their passion for comics and pop culture. The event caters to fans of not only comics, but gaming, movies and television as well in New Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad. Cosplay, where participants come dressed as their favourite pop culture characters, has been a major part of the event over the years. Some Indian and international artists expected this year include standup comedian Sahil Shah, American cartoonist Tyler Boss, writer Matthew Rosenberg, Canadian comics artist Ty Templeton, etc. There will also be geeky merchandise, fan experience zones, workshops, etc.

Where: Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai

When: October 13-14 (Hyderabad), November 17-18 (Bengaluru), December 7-9 (Delhi), December 22-23 (Mumbai)

The Sacred Pushkar

The Sacred Pushkar is back with its fourth edition this year. The festival will celebrate mindful living with music performances, healing therapies, yoga, meditation, workshops, food trails and curated heritage walks in Pushkar, Rajasthan. With evocative music at the centre of this experiential getaway, the festival will this year feature headline performances by award-winning vocalist and composer Bombay Jayashri and the Nooran Sisters, a Sufi singing duo from the Sham Chaurasia gharana of classical music.

Where: Pushkar, Rajasthan

When: October 12-14

Oktoberfest Goa

Since its inception in 2011, Oktoberfest Goa has seen EDM come alive, with fans joining from across the globe in huge numbers. The fest features some of the best DJs and live acts from across the country and abroad. This year’s edition promises to be a cracker of an event, with music that is sure to get you dancing, a wide range of beers to tickle anybody’s tastebuds, food stalls with mouthwatering local and continental delights, and a flea market as well.

Where: Goa

When: October 25-28

Dharamshala International Film Festival

Undeterred by the fact that Dharamsala in Himachal Pradesh has no cinemas, the first edition of the Dharamshala International Film Festival was held in November 2012. The festival aims to bring high-quality, independent films along with their filmmakers from around the world to Dharamsala and create a cultural platform to engage all communities that inhabit the area.

Where: Mcleodganj,

Himachal Pradesh

When: November 1-4

Mahindra Open Sky

Mahindra Open Sky is an experiential celebration of music, adventure and culture in the Thar Desert. From energising wellness sessions to experiences such as camel races, barbeque nights, star-gazing and film screenings under the stars, the festival, which features a specially-curated line-up of Indian and international artistes, has something for everyone.

Where: Reggie’s Camel Camp Osian, near Jodhpur, Rajasthan

When: Dates not confirmed

International Film Festival of India

With a focus on promoting Indian cinema globally, the International Film Festival of India has emerged as one of the biggest film festivals of Asia. The 49th edition will showcase the best of Indian and world cinema in Goa, providing an excellent opportunity to filmmakers and film lovers to watch, appreciate and learn the art of filmmaking. In addition, film students and lovers will also have the opportunity to interact with directors, producers and technicians of Indian and world cinema at workshops and masterclasses, which will focus on the different aspects of filmmaking.

Where: Goa

When: November 20-28

Serendipity Arts Festival

This interdisciplinary arts festival aims to encourage the evolving arts community, promote a culture of patronage and create value for the arts in India. The activities are usually dispersed across a mix of indoor and outdoor locations along the Panaji waterfront in Goa. This year’s edition will feature over 80 art projects and see a new panel of 14 curators, including Rahaab Allana and Ravi Agarwal (photography), Ranjit Hoskote and Subodh Gupta (visual arts), Rahul Akerkar and Odette Mascarenhas (culinary arts), Leela Samson and Ranjana Dave (dance), Atul Kumar and Arundhati Nag (theatre), Aneesh Pradhan and Sneha Khanwalkar (music), and Annapurna Garimella and Rashmi Verma (craft). There will also be special projects curated by artists such as Shubha Mudgal, Riyas Komu, Hanif Qureishi, among others.

Where: Panaji, Goa

When: December 15-22

Jaipur Literature Festival

The Jaipur Literature Festival in Rajasthan has gained a reputation as the literary calendar event of the year, not least because it’s set in the stunning Pink City. From Nobel laureates and local language writers to Man Booker-winners and debut novelists, every January, the most remarkable and brilliant authors from south Asia and across the world come together for readings, debates and discussions at the beautiful Diggi Palace in the Rajasthani capital. The event is free to participate, with online registration.

Where: Diggi Palace, Jaipur, Rajasthan

When: January 24-28, 2019

India Art Fair

India Art Fair returns, bringing the best art galleries in the subcontinent and beyond. The fair provides a platform not only to established international galleries, but to emerging talent from south Asia as well. You can expect a breadth of modern and contemporary art practices, including paintings, sculptures, new media, installations, performance art, etc.

Where: NSIC Grounds, Okhla,

New Delhi

When: January 31-February 3, 2019

Kala Ghoda Arts Festival

Kala Ghoda Arts Festival is a kaleidoscope of music, dance, theatre, street stalls and workshops, among others. It is a community celebration of arts within one of the most beautiful and historic precincts of Mumbai, the Kala Ghoda Art District. The festival has sections like visual arts, food, literature, films and a children’s section as well.

Where: Multiple venues in Mumbai

When: Dates not confirmed