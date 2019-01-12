The Accidental Prime Minister protest: Youth Congress activists tear screen at posh Kolkata multiplex

By: | Published: January 12, 2019 5:00 PM

The incident took place at Inox theatre in Quest Mall where activists with party flags protested when the late evening show began.

The film, which was released on Friday, features actor Anupam Kher as former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh.

The Accidental Prime Minister protest: Activists of Youth Congress have vandalised a multiplex located at a posh Kolkata mall. The supporters of the youth wing of Congress also created a ruckus and protested against the screening of “The Accidental Prime Minister” in another multiplex in the West Bengal capital. The incident took place at Inox theatre in Quest Mall where activists with party flags protested when the late evening show began. They allegedly tore the screen scaring the audience.

One of the demonstrators were heard saying, calling the film propaganda to “show former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and Congress party in poor light,” youth Congress activists said, “We will not allow screening of this film anywhere. It shows Congress leaders in poor light.” Following the protest, the show was cancelled.”The respective shows had to be cancelled in two theatres due to agitation keeping in mind safety of the guests,” a spokesperson of the multiplex chain was quoted as saying by PTI.

However, the West Bengal unit of Congress has rejected the incident. “The official stand of the Indian National Congress on the ‘Accidental Prime Minister’ is that we have nothing to do with it. Our president Rahul Gandhi has instructed us that we as a party will never oppose freedom of speech, which we value deeply, as part of our ideology….” the state unit of the Congress said in a statement.

The film, which was released on Friday, features actor Anupam Kher as former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh. The film is based on Singh’s then media adviser Sanjay Baru’s 2014 eponymous memoir and details Singh’s relationship with the Congress party’s Gandhi family.

