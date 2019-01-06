The Accidental Prime Minister: Plea filed in Delhi High Court seeking stay on trailer of Anupam Kher-starrer political drama

By: | Published: January 6, 2019 11:59 AM

A petition has been filed in the Delhi High Court seeking a ban on the trailer of The Accidental Prime Minister that shows former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh as a victim of Congress' infighting.

The Accidental Prime Minister release dateThe Accidental Prime Minister trailer

The Accidental Prime Minister trailer: Anupam Kher-starrer The Accidental Prime Minister has been embroiled in controversies ever since its trailer was released. Now, a petition has been filed in the Delhi High Court seeking a ban on the trailer of the political drama that shows former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh as a victim of Congress’ infighting.

According to news agency ANI, the petition was filed by Pooja Mahajan who said that the film has been made to create wrong impression in minds of people.

The petitioner has urged the court to pass an order to ban the trailer of the movie and also issue directions to the Centre, Google, Youtube and Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) in this regard.

“I think this movie has been made just to create a different impression in minds of people and brainwash them. The trailer itself says ‘this election season’. Stay should be imposed on it,” she said.

Her petition said that film producers have no authority to violate the mandate of the Constitution which provides respect towards constitutional functionaries.

The film is slated to hit the silver screens on January 11. It is based on the book of former journalist Sanjay Baru who had served as Manmohan Singh’s media advisor between 2004 and 2008. While Anupam Kher plays Manmohan Singh, Akshay Khanna plays the role of Baru.

