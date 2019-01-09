The Accidental Prime Minister: Delhi High Court dismisses plea seeking ban on trailer, petitioner to move SC

The Accidental Prime Minister trailer: The Delhi High Court on Wednesday dismissed a petition seeking an order to ban the trailer of the upcoming film ‘The Accidental Prime Minister’. The division bench of Chief Justice Rajendra Menon and Justice V Kameswar Rao questioned the locus of the petitioner Pooja Mahajan and dismissed the plea.

Mahajan’s counsel told reporters outside court that they will be moving the Supreme Court seeking a ban. The petitioner had alleged that the film has been made to create wrong impression in minds of people just ahead of the general elections and urged the court to pass an order to ban the trailer of the movie.

Besides, she had also sought direction be issued to the Centre, Google, Youtube and Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) to take appropriate action in this regard. She argued that film producers have no authority to violate the mandate of the Constitution which provides respect towards constitutional functionaries.

Anupam Kher-starrer The Accidental Prime Minister has been embroiled in controversies since the release of its trailer. The film is slated to hit theatres on January 11. The movie is based on a book of former journalist Sanjay Baru by the same name. Baru had served as Manmohan Singh’s media advisor between 2004 and 2008.

The trailer of the political drama shows Manmohan Singh as a victim of Congress’ infighting when the Congress-led UPA was in power between 2004 and 2014.