The Accidental Prime Minister controversy: Congress denies reports of banning film in Madhya Pradesh

By: | Updated: December 28, 2018 3:58 PM

The trailer of The Accidental Prime Minister was released on Thursday, prompting a sharp rebuke from the Congress which termed it a conspiracy by the BJP just ahead of the general elections. The film will be released on January 11.

The Congress party on Friday rubbished reports that the Kamal Nath government in Madhya Pradesh was mulling to ban the screening of ‘The Accidental Prime Minister’ in the state. The film, which is scheduled to hit theaters on January 11, is based on a tell-all book by Sanjay Baru, the media adviser to former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh.

Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala took to Twitter to clear the air. “This is incorrect. The MP government has taken no such decision,” his tweet read.

There were reports that newly formed Congress government in Madhya Pradesh was mulling to ban the political drama that shows former Manmohan Singh as a victim of Congress’ internal politics during his stint as the Prime Minister between 2004 and 2014.

Surjewala also called the film a fake propaganda by the BJP and accused the ruling party of trying to divert public attention from issues that matter.

“Fake propaganda by BJP won’t desist us from questioning the Modi government on rural distress, unemployment, demo disaster, flawed GST, failed Modinomics, all-pervading corruption! The nation wants Governance, not diversion!” Surjewala added.

The film is based on Sanjay Baru’s book The Accidental Prime Minister which was released in April 2014. Baru had served as the media adviser to Manmohan Singh between 2004 and 2008.

Meanwhile, Rajasthan Chief Minister and Congress leader Ashok Gehlot also said the film is nothing but propaganda against the Congress and it will not work.

