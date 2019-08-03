The Accidental Chief Minister | Kumaraswamy says became CM accidentally, thinking of going away from politics

Former Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy in Assembly Session at Vidhana Soudha. (PTI)

Former Karnataka chief minister HD Kumaraswamy on Saturday said that he was thinking of going away from politics. He said that he came to politics accidentally and also became chief minister accidentally. “I am thinking of going away from politics. I came to politics accidentally. I became chief minister accidentally. God gave me the opportunity to become CM twice. I wasn’t there to satisfy anyone. In the last 14 months, I did good work towards the state’s development. I’m satisfied,” ANI quoted him as saying.

Kumaraswamy, who is the son of former prime minister HD Deve Gowda, entered politics in 1996. He served as chief minister of Karnataka twice — from February 2006 to October 2007 and May 2018 to July 2019. Both the times he ran a coalition government in the state. In the second term, Kumaraswamy had a rather tough time with the Congress and he himself admitted fissures between both the coalition parties. However, he lost the chair after 16 legislators from the coalition submitted their resignations pushing the government into crisis.

HD Kumaraswamy: I’m observing where today’s politics is going. It’s not for good people, it’s about caste infatuation. Don’t bring in my family. I’m done. Let me live in peace. I don’t have to continue in politics. I did good when I was in power. I want space in people’s heart. https://t.co/kbRcqOdXkA — ANI (@ANI) August 3, 2019

The Congress-JD(S) government blamed the BJP for manufacturing the fall of its government. Kumaraswamy today said that he was done and did not want to continue in politics. “I’m observing where today’s politics is going. It’s not for good people, it’s about caste infatuation. Don’t bring in my family. I’m done. Let me live in peace. I don’t have to continue in politics. I did good when I was in power. I want space in people’s heart,” he told ANI.