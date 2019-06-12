Thawar Chand Gehlot appointed as Rajya Sabha leader, Piyush Goyal to be deputy leader

Thawar Chand Gehlot, the Union minister for Social Justice and Empowerment, has been appointed as the Leader of the House in Rajya Sabha. In the previous Narendra Modi-government, the position was occupied by Arun Jaitley. Gehlot is an experienced parliamentarian and a Dalit face of the saffron party. In the recently concluded elections, he won the Shajapur seat in Madhya Pradesh. The 71-year-old leader has almost four decades of legislative experience. He was a member of the state assembly for several terms and has served in the Lok Sabha as well as the Rajya Sabha. Union Railways minister Piyush Goyal will be the deputy leader of the Rajya Sabha.\u00a0Goyal will be succeeding Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, who has been elected to the Lok Sabha. Goyal is currently a Rajya Sabha member from of Maharashtra. He was formerly the National Treasurer of the BJP. The appointments come just ahead of the Budget Session which will commence in the Rajya Sabha on June 20 and end on July 26. President Ram Nath Kovind will address the joint sitting of both Houses of Parliament in the Central Hall at 11 am on June 20.\u00a0The BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) control 100 of the 243 seats in the Rajya Sabha. On Tuesday, BJP leader Virendra Kumar had been chosen as the pro tem speaker of the newly elected 17th Lok Sabha.\u00a0The first session of the newly-elected Lok\u00a0Sabha\u00a0will begin on June 17. In first two days, the newly-elected MPs will take an oath and the new Speaker will be elected on June 19. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the full budget for 2019-20 on July 5. This will be the first full Budget of the Modi government after being elected with an absolute majority.\u00a0The BJP-led NDA won 353 of 542 seats in recently concluded Lok\u00a0Sabha\u00a0polls.