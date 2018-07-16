That’s interesting! A court notice to Shashi Tharoor – via Twitter

The court allowed authorities to summon Tharoor through social media forum for allegedly saying a BJP win in 2019 Lok Sabha elections will lead to creation of a “Hindu Pakistan”.

In what appears to be first of its kind incident, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor has been summoned by a Kolkata court through Twitter, news agency Press Trust of India reports. The court allowed authorities to summon Tharoor through social media forum for allegedly saying a BJP win in 2019 Lok Sabha elections will lead to creation of a “Hindu Pakistan”.

The Congress leader and former Union minister, Tharoor had last week allegedly said the BJP will pave the way for the creation of a “Hindu Pakistan” if voted to power again. The complaint against Tharoor was filed by lawyer-petitioner Sumeet Chowdhury on Saturday. Moving his petition before a Metropolitan Magistrate Court, Chowdhury said the Congress MP’s remarks created disharmony and was “a deliberate and malicious act intended to outrage religious feelings.”

Chowdhury sued Tharoor under Section 2 of the Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act, 1971.

Interestingly, the court of Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (1) M. Dasgupta directed the issuance of summons to the Congress leader through post on his Twitter handle.

Dasgupta directed Congress MP to appear before his court on August 14. In the petition, Chowdhury said Tharoor had refused to apologise for his remarks.

Tharoor’s alleged remarks at a meeting – that if the BJP returned to power, it would rewrite the Constitution and turn India into a “Hindu Pakistan” – have created a big political controversy in the country.

The BJP slammed Tharoor for his remarks that ‘India will turn into Hindu Pakistan if BJP wins the 2019 elections’. Party spokesperson Sambit Patra termed the remark as shameful and asked Congress president Rahul Gandhi to tender an apology and explain “what the Congress party is all about?” The BJP spokesperson said Tharoor insulted the whole country with his remark. “There is nothing more objectionable than a remark such as this,” he said.