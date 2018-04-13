That’s creative! Ambedkar statue locked in iron cage in UP town and nobody knows why

The statue was found locked inside a cage in Sadar Kotwali police station area.

Vandalisation, re-buildding, painting, and repainting – the statues of Dalit icon Bhim Rao Ambedkar across the country have seen it all amid all the political drama that has unfolded over statues of icons in the recent past. Now, in what appears to be an aim to safeguard it from miscreants and the trouble of going through the entire process again, a statue in Gaddi Chowk area in Uttar Pradesh’s Badaun was seen locked in an iron cage.

The statue was found locked inside a cage in Sadar Kotwali police station area. Police said it was not aware who had done it. Speaking to media, Circle Officer Virendra Singh Yadav said that the step might have been taken to provide security to the statue but there is no information as to who has done this.

SDM (Badaun) Parasnath Maurya said directives were issued to extend security till Ambedkar Jayanti on April 14 as there were chances that some anti-social elements might damage the statues to disturb social peace.

Maurya further said that he was not aware of who had put the cage around the statue in Gaddi Chowk. However, three homeguard jawans have been deployed for round-the-clock security of the statue, the SDM added.

Recently, another statue of BR Ambedkar — earlier vandalised — was rebuilt in saffron in the district. As soon as the BSP leaders got information about authorities painting the statue saffron, a local reached the spot and repainted the statute in blue. BSP leader, Himendra Gautam, re-painted the statue in Blue. The statue in Dugraiyya village was unveiled in the presence of district police officers.

The vandalism of statues of famous personalities, particularly Ambedkar a number of times, has become a big issue in the state in recent times. Taking note of the incident, the state government has directed police to ensure the security of the statues. The statues of some other leaders including those of Mahatma Gandhi, Syama Prasad Mukherjee, EV Ramasamy Periyar and Vladimir Lenin, have been reported from across the country.