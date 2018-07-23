That calm on cop’s face! Policeman shunted after blessings from ‘godwoman’

The image shows Sharma in his office, with the god woman, Namita Acharya, standing behind the cop’s chair smiling and posing for a picture.

Sanjay Sharma, SHO of Delhi’s Janakpuri, has been shunted to the police lines after a picture of him with self-styled god woman went viral on social. The image shows Sharma in his office, with the godwoman, Namita Acharya, standing behind the cop’s chair smiling and posing for a picture. The cop is seated with his eyes closed and taking blessings from the self-proclaimed ‘sadhvi’, who is seen standing behind him with her palms over his head.

A similar incident had taken place in October last year. At that time, self-styled god woman Radhe Maa was seen sitting on the chair of the SHO in New Delhi’s Vivek Vihar Police Station. The pictures had gone viral on social media. Radhe Maa had come to attend a Ramleela event and due to a heavy crowd, SHO Sharma had taken her to the police station.

The Vivek Vihar SHO had offered his chair to the controversial godwoman. The SHO also wore Radhe Maa’s chunari as a mark of his respect for her. Radhe Maa was also given a floral welcome at the East Delhi police station on her arrival. The police soon initiated a probe in the incident and suspended the cop in question. Apart from the SHO, ASI Radhe Krishan was also suspended, head constable Pramod, and constables Hitesh and Ravinder were also sent to District Lines by the Delhi Police officials.