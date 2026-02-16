Veteran Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar has once again left the party in an awkward spot. In an exclusive interview with NDTV, Aiyar made sharp comments about senior Congress leaders, including Shashi Tharoor, Jairam Ramesh, and Pawan Khera. He also predicted that Congress will likely lose the upcoming Assembly elections in Kerala, saying the leaders “hate each other more than they hate the Communists.”

Mani Shankar Aiyar sparks controversy with Congress remarks

Aiyar’s comments come shortly after he praised Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan of the CPM. At a Thiruvananthapuram seminar titled “Vision 2031: Development and Democracy”, he even suggested that Vijayan should continue in his role after the elections. This did not go down well with Congress leaders. Pawan Khera clarified that Aiyar “has no connection with the Congress and speaks in his personal capacity.”

Aiyar did not hold back in criticising his former party colleagues. On Pawan Khera, he said, “He is a puppet and not a party spokesman. He has been accusing me for the past two years. If the Congress cannot find anyone else to speak for it, it will remain in the mess it is in.”

Aiyar slams Tharoor, says he eyes top foreign ministry post

Slamming Shashi Tharoor, Aiyar described him as “anti-Pakistan” and suggested he has ambitions to become the “next foreign minister.” On Jairam Ramesh, he said he only keeps his job because of party convenience. When asked about the Congress’s chances in Kerala, Aiyar bluntly spoke, “I want the Congress to win, but I don’t believe it will. Leaders here are divided. They hate each other more than they hate the Communists.”

Aiyar had made headlines before for his outspoken style. At the Thiruvananthapuram seminar, the state Congress had even written to several intellectuals, urging them not to attend. Despite this, Aiyar addressed the gathering, saying, “I do not know whether this is a compliment or an insult, but I deeply regret the absence of my party colleagues on this occasion, which is a state occasion and therefore, a national occasion.”

He also praised Kerala’s progress in Panchayati Raj, saying the state had fulfilled Rajiv Gandhi’s dream. He added, “Therefore, I must fall at your feet, Chief Minister Vijayan, and request you to pick up the baton that the Congress has dropped. Thank you and may Kerala prosper.”

Soon after, Pawan Khera posted on X, “Mr. Mani Shankar Aiyar has had no connection whatsoever with the Congress for the past few years. He speaks and writes purely in his personal capacity.”

Jairam Ramesh also reacted, adding, “Let there be no doubt. The people of Kerala will bring the UDF back for more responsible and responsive governance. They also know LDF and BJP are covert partners.”



