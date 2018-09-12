Thanks to Facebook, Andhra boy who went missing in 2011 united with family

facebook unites family, facebook unites missing boy, missing boy found, missing boy freed facebook, facebooks

A boy was united with his family seven years after he went missing from a locality in Andhra Pradesh’s Hyderabad. Sujeeth Kumar Jha, 23, was living in Hyderabad’s Moula Ali area when he went missing in 2011. Hailing from Madhuban district in Bihar, Sujeeth was living with his brother-in-law Ajith Kumar. A class 9th student at that time, Sujeeth suddenly left home on January 31, 2011, and did not return. Ajith lodged a missing case at Malkajgiri police station which was later closed as the police could not trace Sujeeth.

Years later, Ajith came across a profile on Facebook with Sujeeth’s nickname. He sent a friend request but was blocked in return. This confirmed Ajith that it was his brother in law. Soon after he approached Rachakonda cyber crime police. The cyber cops, based on technical information collected, traced the missing person in Mumbai.

Speaking to PTI, Rachakonda Police Commissioner Mahesh M Bhagwat said police located him because of his presence on social networking site.

“The boy’s brother-in-law came across him on Facebook and sent a friend request but he was reluctant and didn’t accept it.. later he changed his profile with different name after which the complainant intimated to Malkajgiri Police about his presence on the social networking site,” the Commissioner said.

Ajit said that he felt very guilty after the boy went missing as he had forcibly brought him to the city to provide him better education.

On the other hand, joy of the parents and relatives knew no bounds when they met Sujeeth, who is presently working under a catering contractor in Mumbai.