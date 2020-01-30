‘Thanks to Anurag Thakur’: Asaduddin Owaisi blames minister’s provocative speech for Jamia firing

Not only Owaisi, the Congress too blamed the provocative speeches for the incident. (PTI)

Jamia firing: Hours after a man from Uttar Pradesh opened fired at anti-CAA protesters in Jamia area of Delhi, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Thursday linked it to provocative speeches given by some political leaders during an election rally days ago in the national capital. He, however, said that such acts of firing will not scare the protesters and the movement against the citizenship law will continue.

“Thanks to Anurag Thakur and all the 9 PM nationalists who have created so much hatred in this country that a terrorist shoots a student while cops watch. Hi @PMOIndia identify him by his clothes,” the parliamentarian said. He was referring to Union Minister Anurag Thakur’s ‘shoot the traitors’ slogan during a political rally in Delhi’s Rithala earlier this week.

This afternoon, a person, later identified as Gopal, opened fired at anti-CAA protesters in Jamia. In the incident, a student of mass communication in Jamia University, Shadab Farooqi sustained injuries in his left hand. “He has been referred to trauma center from hospital. Doctors say he is out of danger,” Delhi Police DCP Chinmoy Biswal said.

Asaduddin Owaisi also attacked the Delhi police of allegedly not acting in time and watching on while the man brandished his pistol at the protesters who were marching from Jamia university to Raj Ghat. He also linked the incident to Gandhi’s assassination by Nathuram Godse on the same day.

“It happened today when we were remembering terrorist Godse’s murder of Gandhi. When students were going to march to mark the event. Such cowardice does not scare us. The protests will go on. This is now Godse v. Gandhi’s, Ambedkar’s & Nehru’s India. It’s easy to pick a side,” he added.

Gopal has been taken into custody and is being questioned by Delhi Police. He is a resident of Jewar area of Gautam Buddha Nagar District (Uttar Pradesh).

Not only Owaisi, the Congress too blamed the provocative speeches for the incident. In a tweet, the grand old party said: “What kind of police force is Amit Shah running? Delhi police are standing idly by as a man shoots at peaceful protestors. Is this what BLP leaders like MoS Finance, Anurag Thakur intended? Creating an armed militia of radicalised youth.”