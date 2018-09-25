Thanks, but no thanks: Upendra Kushwaha rejects Shah-Nitish’s 20-20 seat sharing formula

“I don’t have the experience of playing cricket. We are the people who used to play gilli-danda…So I don’t know about 20-20 match,” Kushwaha said.

RLSP chief Upendra Kushwaha has discreetly rejected BJP chief Amit Shah and JDU chief Nitish Kumar’s reported 20-20 formula for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. A number of media reports have claimed that Nitish and Shah have agreed that BJP will contest on 20 seats in the state, while the remaining 20 will be divided among the other constituents in the state, with the JDU getting 12, LJP six and RLSP getting 2.

Asked to comment on the formula, Kushwaha said he has no experience of playing cricket. “I don’t have the experience of playing cricket. We are the people who used to play gilli-danda…So I don’t know about 20-20 match,” he said.

At the press briefing, Kushwaha also announced RLSP’s “Halla Bol Darwaja Khol” campaign. Kushwaha’s campaign calls for ensuring proper representation and rights of SC, ST and OBC communities and poor among the upper castes in the higher judiciary- Supreme Court and High Courts, besides ensuring education to these sections. Kushwaha’s party has decided to organise divisional level conferences in Muzaffarpur (October 28), Gaya (November 3), Munger (November 24) and Purnea (November 25).

Given the fact that Kushwaha is part of the ruling alliance in Centre and state, his campaign is seen as an act to build pressure on the largest NDA constituent, the BJP. RLSP had won all three seats it contested in 2014 and Kushwaha was given a minister’s seat in Narendra Modi cabinet.

The dominant Kushwaha community, among which the RLSP chief has a considerable influence, amounts to a massive 8-10 per cent votre share on the state. With the state’s backward classes reportedly miffed with the Centre, Kushwaha’s support becomes crucial for the party before elections.