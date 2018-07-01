‘Thank you Modi’: Dadra and Nagar Haveli residents send postcards to PM; here’s why

In response to the letter, PM Modi wrote, “I was going through some letters written to me and I saw many letters from the people of Dadra and Nagar Haveli as well as Daman and Diu, expressing gratitude for the setting up of a medical college,” Modi said. (IE)

People of Dadra and Nagar Haveli are sending thank you note to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his government’s approval for setting up the first medical college in the Union Territory. To showcase their happiness, some of the residents have sent some postcards to the prime minister. Elated after receiving such response from people, Modi shared some letters he received on Twitter. One of the letters read, “Respected PM Modi sir, we are thanking you for your great establishment of medical college in our D&N.H as we people need it. Thanking you. (sic)”

In response to the letter, PM Modi wrote, “I was going through some letters written to me and I saw many letters from the people of Dadra and Nagar Haveli as well as Daman and Diu, expressing gratitude for the setting up of a medical college,” Modi said. “I am sure this step will give a boost to the aspirations of youngsters there,” he added.

I was going through some letters written to me and I saw many letters from the people of Dadra and Nagar Haveli as well as Daman and Diu, expressing gratitude for the setting up of a medical college. I am sure this step will give a boost to the aspirations of youngsters there. pic.twitter.com/T5veVgONAT — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 1, 2018

In May this year, the Centre approved setting up of the first medical college and allocated Rs 189 crore for its construction. The medical college will be set up at Sayli in Silvassa (the capital of Dadra and Nagar Haveli) and start functioning from the academic year 2019-20. “As promised by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the people of Daman-Diu and Dadra and Nagar Haveli during his visit on February 24, the Centre has approved a medical college for which Rs 189 crore has been approved by the Home Ministry,” Praful Patel, the administrator of the two Union Territories, had said earlier.

Out of 100 seats to be offered by the college, 50 each will be reserved for students from the two Union Territories, he said. Patel said that people of Daman and Diu were demanding a medical college ever since it got liberated from Portuguese rule in 1961. He further said the construction will begin soon and officials of the Home Ministry will check the progress of the college every three months.