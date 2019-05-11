‘Thank you for your support’, says BJP as it touches 11 million follower-mark on Twitter

By: |
New Delhi | Published: May 11, 2019 11:09:39 AM

Congress president Rahul Gandhi is followed by 9.4 million on the microblogging platform which is far behind PM Modi.

bjp news, bjp website, bjp twitter, bjp logo, amit malviya bjp, amit malviya twitter, amit malviya tweet, modi news, modi twitter, barack obama twitter, donald trump twitterSupporters of India?s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) wave the party flags during an election campaign rally being addressed by India?s Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi, India, May 8, 2019. (REUTERS/Adnan Abidi)

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party has crossed 11 million followers on its official Twitter account. The head of the BJP IT cell, Amit Malviya announced the news on Saturday morning. This gives the saffron party huge lead over of its arch rival, the Congress party, which is followed by 5.14 million on Twitter.

It is noteworthy that Prime Minister Narendra Modi alone has 47.2 million followers and ranks third on the most followed politician in the world after former US President Barack Obama with over 106 million followers on Twitter and US President Donald Trump with 60.2 million people followers on the social media platform.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi is followed by 9.4 million on the microblogging platform which is far behind PM Modi.

PM Modi is quite popular on other social platforms such as Facebook and Instagram as well. A study by SEMrush, online visibility management and content marketing platform by SaaS, showed that PM Narendra Modi is followed by 110,912,648 million on platforms such as Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

Modi is only behind Barack Obama who has 182,710,777 followers on Twitter and sister platforms – Facebook and Instagram.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently prefixed ‘Chowkidar’ to his official Twitter handle ramping up the ‘Main bhi chowkidar’ campaign in the run up to the on going Lok Sabha elections. BJP president Amit Shah, Union Ministers Arun Jaitley, Sushma Swaraj, Nirmala Sitharaman soon followed PM Modi and prefixed ‘chowkidar’ to their names on Twitter.

The PM’s ‘Main bhi chowkidar’ campaign was in response to Congress president Rahul Gandhi’s ‘chowkidar chor hai’ jibe aimed at him in connection with the Rafale jet deal.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. ‘Thank you for your support’, says BJP as it touches 11 million follower-mark on Twitter
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

TRU reason why AMUL is taking a taste of non-dairy items; ‘We are learning’, says MD Sodhi
TRU reason why AMUL is taking a taste of non-dairy items; ‘We are learning’, says MD Sodhi
NBFC crisis: It's a solvency issue manifest as liquidity crisis, says CEA Krishnamurthy Subramanian
NBFC crisis: It's a solvency issue manifest as liquidity crisis, says CEA Krishnamurthy Subramanian
Devendra Fadnavis issues relief measures as Maharashtra battles drought
Devendra Fadnavis issues relief measures as Maharashtra battles drought
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition