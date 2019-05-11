‘Thank you for your support’, says BJP as it touches 11 million follower-mark on Twitter

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party has crossed 11 million followers on its official Twitter account. The head of the BJP IT cell, Amit Malviya announced the news on Saturday morning. This gives the saffron party huge lead over of its arch rival, the Congress party, which is followed by 5.14 million on Twitter. It is noteworthy that Prime Minister Narendra Modi alone has 47.2 million followers and ranks third on the most followed politician in the world after former US President Barack Obama with over 106 million followers on Twitter and US President Donald Trump with 60.2 million people followers on the social media platform. Congress president Rahul Gandhi is followed by 9.4 million on the microblogging platform which is far behind PM Modi. PM Modi is quite popular on other social platforms such as Facebook and Instagram as well. A study by SEMrush, online visibility management and content marketing platform by SaaS, showed that PM Narendra Modi is followed by 110,912,648 million on platforms such as Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Modi is only behind Barack Obama who has 182,710,777 followers on Twitter and sister platforms - Facebook and Instagram. Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently prefixed 'Chowkidar' to his official Twitter handle ramping up the 'Main bhi chowkidar' campaign in the run up to the on going Lok Sabha elections. BJP president Amit Shah, Union Ministers Arun Jaitley, Sushma Swaraj, Nirmala Sitharaman soon followed PM Modi and prefixed 'chowkidar' to their names on Twitter. The PM's 'Main bhi chowkidar' campaign was in response to Congress president Rahul Gandhi's 'chowkidar chor hai' jibe aimed at him in connection with the Rafale jet deal.