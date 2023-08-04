Thane student suspended after video of assault on NCC cadets goes viral – WATCH

In a fresh controversy, a senior college student of Bandodkar College in Thane has been suspended after a video of him assaulting National Cadet Corps (NCC) cadets on the campus of the Joshi Bedekar College surfaced on social media.

Confirming that the #video is from #JoshiBedekarCollege, principal Dr. Suchitra Naik said:



“The said student has been identified as a science stream student from #Bandodkarcollege, which is our sister concern. The administration of that college which is taking required action… pic.twitter.com/YZuEesR4n7 — The Indian Express (@IndianExpress) August 3, 2023

Confirming the development, the Maharashtra NCC body tweeted on X, “The action being extremely condemnable is neither a part of any NCC training or organised activity. The NCC is extremely disturbed at the fact that the perpetrator is a cadet or an ex-cadet as per the statement of the Principal of the said college. The student has been suspended by the College.”

"The action being extremely condemnable is neither a part of any NCC training or organised activity. The NCC is extremely disturbed at the fact that the perpetrator is a cadet or an ex-cadet as per the statement of the Principal of the said college. The student has been suspended… pic.twitter.com/CusA6iBz77 — ANI (@ANI) August 4, 2023

The Joshi Bedekar College in Thane runs a big NCC unit along with two other sister concerns — Bandodkar College and VPM Polytechnic. The physical training of this NCC unit usually takes place on the campus of Joshi Bedekar College, reported The Indian Express.

College principal Suchitra Naik took cognisance of the issue and said that the administration will immediately take stringent measures against the perpetrators.

“The said (accused) student has been identified as a science stream student from Bandodkar College, which is our sister concern. I have communicated it to the administration of that college and the student has been suspended. We also want to appeal to students to reach out to the administration, without any fear. If the victims of such behaviour or those who shot the video had approached us, we would have immediately taken action,” said Dr Naik.

Meanwhile, Pradeep Sawant from Yuva Sena said, “The NCC teacher for this specific unit was transferred recently. Senior cadets taking over in the absence of teachers has led to this incident.”