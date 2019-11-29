Thane mayor Naresh Mhaske opposes tree-cutting for metro 4 route

Work is currently underway on Metro Line 4, a 32.32 kilometre route from Wadala in neighbouring Mumbai to Kasarvadavali in Thane.
Thane mayor and Shiv Sena leader Naresh Mhaske asked the civic body’s deputy commissioner (tree protection) to lodge police cases against contractors working on a metro rail line in the city for allegedly cutting trees. Work is currently underway on Metro Line 4, a 32.32 kilometre route from Wadala in neighbouring Mumbai to Kasarvadavali in Thane.
The elevated corridor will have 32 stations, and work on it entails removing trees, which has been opposed by a section of Thanekars. Mhaske’s letter, which was released to the media on Friday, claimed tree-cutting was being carried out by metro contractors, appointed by the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority, despite a court ban on it.
In another development, MNS workers rushed to one of the sites of the metro line 4 construction and stopped work there for some time alleging the felling of trees at night. The MNS later submitted a memorandum to the mayor demanding action. Earlier in the day, Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray had announced a stay on work of the Colaba-Bandra-SEEPZ metro carshed in Aarey Colony in neighbouring Mumbai.
