Thane couple, their two children on board missing Nepal plane; Kin asked to contact embassy

A couple and their two children currently residing in Thane city near Mumbai, were on board the Nepal plane that went missing on Sunday, and their relatives back home have been asked to contact the Indian embassy in the neighbouring country, a police official here said.

A small plane of Nepal’s Tara Air went missing on Sunday morning in the mountainous region of the Himalayan nation minutes after taking off from the tourist city of Pokhara. Four members of a family from Mumbai are among 22 on board the plane, officials earlier said.

According to police, Ashok Kumar Tripathi, his wife Vaibhavi Tripathi and children Dhanush and Ritika are on board the missing plane.

“After the incident, the Indian embassy in Nepal contacted the Mumbai police to get more information about the four family members who are on board the plane. The address mentioned on the passport of Vaibhavi Bandekar (Tripathi) was Chikuwadi locality in Borivali suburb of Mumbai,” the city police official said.

“When a team of the Mumbai police reached her flat in Borivali, they found it locked. It was learnt that she has rented it out to someone, who is also currently out of the country. Later, when asked, her neighbours told the police that the Tripathi family has shifted to Thane city, after which the police contacted her relatives residing there,” he said.

They currently reside in the area under the jurisdiction of Kapurbawdi area of Thane, he added.

“The Mumbai police then provided their details to the Indian embassy,” the police official said, adding that the Thane police personnel have asked their family members to contact the embassy in Nepal.