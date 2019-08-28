Thane: Couple held for duping jewellers with fake online purchase receipts

Both the accused were arrested on August 22, 2019, and were sent to police custody till August 31. (Representational image)

The Thane Police has arrested a man and a woman for allegedly cheating a number of jewellers by showing fake online transaction receipts. According to reports, the accused had fled with items worth lakhs of rupees. The duo – Pravin Dhillon (28) and his wife Pinki (24), was wanted in similar cases across Thane, Kalyan, and even Navi Mumbai. Both the accused were arrested on August 22, and were sent to police custody till August 31.

“They committed a theft on July 30 in our jurisdiction. However, we have information that they are wanted for similar cases across Thane, Kalyan and even Navi Mumbai,” a police officer told Indian Express.

According to reports, the duo went into jewellery stores posing a couple and use to state that they were about to get married and hence, shopping for wedding jewellery. According to the official, this was done to win the trust of the shopkeeper.

The official further added that at the time of payment, the accused – Dhillon claims that he does not have enough cash and signed under a different name at each store. The duo also offered to pay using online transfer options and then showed them a forged online receipt claiming that they had done the same at previous jewellery stores.

“The woman would then offer to pay using online transfer options and show an online receipt saying they had followed the same payment mode previously at other jewellery stores. By the time the shopkeeper would realize, the couple would flee with the items,” a police official told IE.

In a similar case, an incident was reported at Punjab’s Ludhiana last year in which a case was registered against a couple for duping a jeweler by giving him fake currency notes of ‘Entertainment Bank of India’ for the purchase of 56 grams of gold jewellery worth Rs 1.90 lakh.