Thane BJP corporators refuse to contribute to COVID-19 fund

BJP corporators in the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) have refused to contribute to the COVID-19 relief fund, citing lack of transparency in the affairs of the civic body in Maharashtra’s Thane city.

Corporators from other parties have contributed Rs 5 lakh to the fund, following an appeal from Mayor Naresh Mhaske.

In a letter to the Mayor, BJP leader Sanjay Waghule alleged that there was no transparency in the civic body’s COVID-19 relief activities, which is why party corporators would not make any contribution to the TMC’s COVID-19 fund.

He further claimed that BJP corporators were not invited to the meeting called by Guardian Minister Eknath Shinde to discuss a 1,000-bed COVID-19 treatment facility.

Meanwhile, the Mayor in a written communication pointed out that the BJP had welcomed the idea of a relief fund for COVID-19 and now it was backing away from it. There are 23 BJP corporators in the house of 131 corporators in the TMC.