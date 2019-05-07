Thane: 5 of family booked for torturing woman for dowry by pouring hot oil on her hands

By: |
Thane | Published: May 7, 2019 10:58:18 PM

The complainant, a resident of Haweli area in Pune, has told police that her in-laws, husband and their kin would inflict burn injuries on her with hot oil, police said.

dowry system, dowry calculator, dowry act, dowry death ipc, dowry prohibition act, dowry death, dowry system essay(Representative Photo: PTI)

Five members of a family have been booked for allegedly torturing a 26-year-old woman for dowry
in Thane’s Ulhasnagar township, police said Tuesday.

The complainant, a resident of Haweli area in Pune, has told police that her in-laws, husband and their kin would inflict burn injuries on her with hot oil, police said.

“She was married to one Tikam Tulsidas Sachdev in July last year. Her husband’s family started demanding gold and Rs 1.50 lakh in cash as dowry. They also tortured her by pouring hot oil on her hands,” an official said quoting the complaint.

A dowry case was registered on Monday against Tikam Tulsidas Sachdev, Tulsidas Sachdev, Sunita Tulsidas Sachdev, Vandana Hotwani and Jitu Hotwani, the official said, adding that no arrests have been made so far.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Thane: 5 of family booked for torturing woman for dowry by pouring hot oil on her hands
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

Pouring in: Duty hikes in September 2018 fail to check imports
Pouring in: Duty hikes in September 2018 fail to check imports
RBI's second IBC list: After 20 months, just three assets close to resolution
RBI's second IBC list: After 20 months, just three assets close to resolution
PSU disinvestment: ETFs mainstay this year too; good returns may lure investors
PSU disinvestment: ETFs mainstay this year too; good returns may lure investors
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition