Thane: 5 of family booked for torturing woman for dowry by pouring hot oil on her hands

Five members of a family have been booked for allegedly torturing a 26-year-old woman for dowry in Thane's Ulhasnagar township, police said Tuesday. The complainant, a resident of Haweli area in Pune, has told police that her in-laws, husband and their kin would inflict burn injuries on her with hot oil, police said. "She was married to one Tikam Tulsidas Sachdev in July last year. Her husband's family started demanding gold and Rs 1.50 lakh in cash as dowry. They also tortured her by pouring hot oil on her hands," an official said quoting the complaint. A dowry case was registered on Monday against Tikam Tulsidas Sachdev, Tulsidas Sachdev, Sunita Tulsidas Sachdev, Vandana Hotwani and Jitu Hotwani, the official said, adding that no arrests have been made so far.