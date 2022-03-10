Thana Bhawan Election Result 2022 Live Updates: Will farmers’ distress upset BJP’s prospects? Counting of votes today

Live

Suresh Rana vs Satya Sayyam Saini vs Ashraf Ali Election Result 2022, Thana Bhawan Suresh Rana vs Satya Sayyam Saini vs Ashraf Ali Election Result 2022 Live News: In the backdrop of local farmers’ pending sugarcane dues and the year-long farmer protests against the three central agriculture laws earlier, the Thana Bhawan constituency, which has a mixed caste population, is heading for a keen electoral battle with the polling scheduled for 10 February. Here, cane development minister Suresh Rana – a firebrand BJP leader who is also named in the 2013 Muzaffarnagar riots – faces challenge from Congress’ Satya Sayyam Saini and RLD’s Ashraf Ali, former chairman of the Jalalabad civic body. In the 2017 polls, Rana had trumped the BSP’s Abdul Waris Khan by a margin of about 50,000 votes out of the nearly 2 lakh total votes polled. However, in the 2012 polls, he had squeezed through with mere 265 votes against the RLD nominee Ashraf Ali, who has now again returned to challenge him.

Other candidates in the fray are Congress’ Satya Sayyam Saini, BSP’s Akram Ali and AIMIM’s Ikram. The local residents’ main grievance against Rana is that he has not done enough to help the sugarcane farmers in the region. They allege that farmers’ sugarcane dues pending for months have not been cleared despite the claims made by government officials. Farmers say their local BJP MLA and Minister Rana could have done more to get them dues from mills like the Bajaj sugar mill located in Thana Bhawan, which is one of the biggest in West UP and a key source of sugarcane sale in Shamli.

