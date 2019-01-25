‘Thackeray’ release: No poster on display, Shiv Sena workers create ruckus at Mumbai theatre

Nawazuddin Siddiqui-starrer movie hit cinema halls across India with people flocking to theatres to watch. (IE)

A group of Shiv Sena workers created ruckus at a theatre in Mumbai for not displaying banner or posters of the ‘Thackeray’ movie. The much-awaited political-drama flick based on Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray’s life hit theatres today.

A video of the incident shows party workers in a heated argument with the theatre staff and the latter trying to pacify them.

Watch video:

Nawazuddin Siddiqui-starrer movie hit cinema halls across India with people flocking to theatres to watch the film based on the Shiv Sena founder’s life. A moviegoer dressed in Balasaheb Thackeray’s attire also arrived to watch the movie in Mumbai.

A controversy erupted on Thursday after a video showed the film’s director Abhijit Panse leaving in a huff the cinema hall where the movie premiere was held, allegedly after being asked to sit in the theatre’s front row.

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena, Panse’s party, charged that there was no seat left for its leader to sit notwithstanding him being the flick’s director. MNS put up banners across Thane extending wishes to the movie and displaying Panse’s name prominently.

Thackeray has much-acclaimed Bollywood actor Siddiqui essaying the late leader’s role. The film has been written by journalist and Shiv Sena Member of Parliament Sanjay Raut and is backed by Viacom18 Motion Pictures and Carnival Motion.

Thackeray features ace actor Siddiqui in the titular role and also has Amrita Rao and Sudhir Mishra in pivotal roles. Rao is seen in the role of Bal Thackeray’s wife Meenatai.