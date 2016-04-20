TFS selected for providing onboard catering in Indian Railways fastest train Gatiman Express

IRCTC, Indian Railways’ catering arm, has been given on-board catering responsibility for the Gatimaan Express. (Photo: Smriti Jain)

Travel Food Services (TFS) has been selected for providing onboard catering service in the Gatimaan Express, Indian Railways first semi-high speed train of the country.

Running at a maximum speed of 160 kmph, the Nizamuddin-Agra Gatimaan Express takes about 100 minutes to cover 188 km distance and the service is primarily aimed at catering to the tourists traffic for Taj Mahal.

TFS has been given the job of food and beverage concessionaire for the Gatimaan, said a senior IRCTC official said adding “the contract is for six months and further decision will be taken only after this period.”

Since the Gatimaan fare is 25 per cent higher than the Shatabdi Express, railways aim to provide better quality food to the passengers matching airline catering service.

TFS is already involved in catering service in the aviation sector so its expertise will be handy for Gatimaan, the official said.

Launched on April 5, the AC coaches of the train is equipped with better passenger amenities and train hostesses are pressed into service, a first in the Railways.

For Gatimaan Express, TFS has prepared a new menu with continental and Indian menu.

Offering a wide variety, passengers are being served chicken sausages, Spanish omelet, date and walnut cake while the Indian menu includes an exciting assortment of health food with whole wheat upma, kanjeevaram idli, and fresh cut fruits.

Quick bites with snacks are also on the offer with aloo kulcha, dosa, chicken roll, swiss roll and other items well suited for a train journey.

The level of hygiene maintained in the Gatimaan are very high as all services are conducted in very sanitised conditions including meal preparation in secured pantries and kitchens, food is served by gloved staff.