‘Textbook repeat of Babri Masjid’: Owaisi fumes as court orders to seal area where ‘Shivling’ was found in Gyanvapi mosque survey

Minutes after a Varanasi court ordered the Uttar Pradesh government to immediately seal the complex where a ‘shivling’ was found after today’s court-mandated survey inside the Gyanvapi Mosque concluded, Asaduddin Owaisi, leader of the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), likened the development to that of Babri Masjid.

“This is a textbook repeat of December 1949 in Babri Masjid. This order itself changes the religious nature of the masjid. This is a violation of the 1991 Act. This was my apprehension and it has come true. Gyanvapi Masjid was & will remain a masjid till judgement day,” tweeted Owaisi.

The three-day videography survey of the mosque concluded today. Soon after the survey was completed, the court ordered closure of the area where a shivling was found. It also banned the entry of any person in the sealed area.

The local court has also directed the DM, police commissioner, police commissionerate, and CRPF commandant Varanasi to oversee the security of the place where the shivling was found.

The survey was earlier contested by the Gyanvapi Mosque authorities as they barred the entry of the court-appointed survey commissioner to conduct videography inside the premises last week. After the court ordered the survey to continue, the Gyanvapi Mosque authorities approached the Supreme Court. However, the apex court decided to grant an interim order of status quo on the videography survey while listing it for immediate hearing. The SC is set to hear petitions seeking stay on the survey on Tuesday.

After the survey concluded on Monday, Varanasi police commissioner Satish Ganesh told reporters, “The three-day action concluded on Monday. It was done in an ideal atmosphere where no law and order incident happened. We thank the people of Kashi for their cooperation”. He requested the media to “not pay heed to any unofficial statement”.

“After working for over two hours, the court commission concluded its work on Monday at around 10.15 am. All parties were satisfied with the work,” Varanasi District Magistrate Kaushal Raj Sharma, who had called for peace before the videography survey began, told reporters.