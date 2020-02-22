Terrorists, corrupt have no right to privacy: Ravi Shankar Prasad

Prasad said governance must be left to the elected representatives and delivering judgements should be left to the judges. (ANI Image)

Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Saturday said terrorists and corrupt people have “no right to privacy” and such persons should not be allowed to abuse the system.

Speaking at the International Judicial Conference 2020 – ‘Judiciary and the Changing World’ at the Supreme Court, the minister said populism should not infringe upon the settled principles of law.

