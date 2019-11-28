‘Terrorist Pragya calls terrorist Godse a patriot’, tweets Rahul Gandhi amid row over remark in Parliament

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi targeted the ideology of the RSS and the BJP and said what Thakur is saying is the heart of the RSS and BJP. (File)

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP and Malegaon blast case accused Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur’s comment in Lok Sabha has kicked off a political storm. A day after Sadhvi Pragya praised Mahatma Gandhi’s assassin Nathuram Godse in Lok Sabha, referring to him as a “deshbhakt (patriot)”, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi termed Thakur a “terrorist” and equated her with “terrorist Godse”.

Thakur sparked controversy on Wednesday when she referred to Godse as a “deshbhakt” (a patriot) during a debate in the Lower House, triggering a protest by opposition members. During DMK member A Raja’s narration of a statement by Nathuram Godse before a court on why he killed Mahatma Gandhi, Thakur interrupted and said, “You cannot give example of a deshbhakt.”

“Terrorist Pragya calls terrorist Godse, a patriot. A sad day, in the history of India’s Parliament,” Rahul Gandhi wrote on Twitter.

He also targeted the ideology of the RSS and the BJP and said what Thakur is saying is the heart of the RSS and BJP. “It cannot be hidden. I don’t need to waste my time demanding action against that woman,” news agency quoted him saying in Parliament premises.

Pragya Thakur is currently under trial for multiple charges under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. She was granted bail on health grounds in April 2017 by the Bombay High Court after the NIA dropped charges against her under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act.

Thakur, who is known for her controversial remarks, had described Godse as a patriot during the Lok Sabha election campaign, triggering a huge political storm. Later, she apologised for her remarks. However, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had to intervene at the peak of the election campaign and said that he would never forgive Thakur for what she said.

Meanwhile, the BJP has barred Pragya Thakur from attending all BJP Parliamentary Party meetings for the rest of the winter session. Her name has also been dropped from the consultative committee on defence, to which she was recently appointed as a consultant.