Terrorism revived in Jammu and Kashmir after BJP came to power: Ghulam Nabi Azad

No government has behaved in such a manner with other political parties and its leaders, he alleged (File)

Senior Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha, Ghulam Nabi Azad on Wednesday accused the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) of mishandling the situation in Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) and claimed that terrorism has got a fillip in the state after BJP came to power at the Centre. He alleged that the saffron party has no clue about J&K politics except for sloganeering.

“Terrorism got revived ever since BJP came into power at the Centre because they couldn’t handle the situation, they had no clue about the J&K politics, except the sloganeering. In J&K, militancy is on the rise because of the mishandling of affairs by BJP government,” news agency ANI quoted Azad as saying.

Questioning the Centre’s decision to revoke the special status and bifurcate the state, Azad said that there has been no democracy in the country for the last six years. “No government has behaved in such a manner with other political parties and its leaders,” he alleged.

The former J&K Chief Minister also slammed the PM Narendra Modi-led government for detaining National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah. He was also critical of J&K administration’s decision to detain Abdullah’s sister and daughter while holding protests against the abrogation of Article 370 and bifurcation of the state.

“This does not happen in a democratic country. The world was proud of India’s democracy. The government is suppressing the voices of the people. This government is suppressing the voices of the people. We have a right to hold political activities and raise our concerns.

“This has happened for the first time since independence that political leaders have been put behind bars for doing nothing. I condemn this act by the government,” the leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha said.

Notably, many political leaders, including Farooq Abdullah and his son Omar Abdullah have been placed under detention or house arrest since August 5. People’s Democratic Party (PDP) leader Mehbooba Mufti was also detained.

Earlier, Azad became one of the few leaders from a national party to have visited J&K after Supreme Court’s nod. The apex court allowed him to visit Srinagar, Jammu, Baramulla, Anantnag and meet people there.