Terrorism not linked to any religion, individuals get misguided, says NSA Ajit Doval

National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval on Tuesday said that terrorism is not linked to any religion and that it is “individuals” who get misguided.

Addressing a gathering of religious leaders, scholars and diplomats at the India Islamic Cultural Centre in Delhi, Doval asserted that it is the duty of spiritual and religious leaders to keep a watch on anyone who takes the “path of violence” and that needs to be countered effectively.

“Terrorism is not linked to any religion, it is the individuals that get misguided and it is probably the duty of spiritual and religious leaders to see that they can belong to any religion, faith, belief system or political ideology, but anyone who takes the path of violence will have to be countered as effectively,” Doval said.

The NSA also said that India being an “inclusive democracy” has successfully managed to provide space for all its citizens regardless of their religious, ethnic and cultural identities.

“Islam occupies a significant position of pride with India being home to the second-largest Muslim population in the world. The Indian Muslim population is almost equal to the combined population of more than 33 member countries of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation…It was only by being open to accommodating various world views and ideas, interactions and assimilations of various cultures, beliefs and practices that India emerged as a sanctuary for persecuted people of all faith from all across the world,” he added.

The event was being organised by the Khusro Foundation and the India Islamic Cultural Centre in honour of Muslim World League (MWL) Secretary-General Sheikh Dr Mohammed bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa, who is on an India visit.

Doval hailed Al-Issa as an authentic global voice of moderate Islam and a profound scholar with a deep understanding of Islam.

“Your deep understanding of Islam and religions of the world, incessant efforts towards interfaith harmony, courage to lead on the path of reforms, is not only contributing to a better understanding of Islam and its seminal contribution to humanity but also preventing extremist and radical ideologies that plague our young minds,” Doval said.

On his part, Al-Issa said that India is a great model of coexistence for the world. “The Muslims are very proud of their nationality and they also contribute to the diversity of India,” the former Saudi minister added.

Further, Doval, speaking on dissent, noted that “Dissent does not mean disintegration, dissent does not essentially mean a confrontation. But in this country, because of your thought, because of your ideas, no one is under threat.

He stressed that India believes in promoting tolerance, dialogue and cooperation to deal with the challenges of our time.

Recalling the 1979 attack on the Grand Mosque in Mecca, Doval said that the incident became a turning point in the way the country looked at itself as well as the rest of the world.

“The attack brought the issue of terrorism to the forefront and forced Saudi Arabia to reevaluate its security measures and foreign policy,” he said.

The event was also attended by Syed Naseruddin Chishty, the chairman of the All India Sufi Sajjadanashin Council; former Deputy NSA Pankaj Saran; MP Hans Raj Hans; former Chief Election Commissioner S Y Quraishi; diplomats from the embassies of Malaysia, Iran, Oman, Jordan and Egypt; and faith leaders from various communities.