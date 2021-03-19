‘Terror, Murder, Corruption’: Shivraj Singh Chouhan coins new term for TMC, says Mamata’s goons will not be spared after May 2

West Bengal Elections 2021: Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that Mamata Banerjee will be defeated in the elections.

Bharatiya Janata Party leader and Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan today hit out at the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress alleging anarchy in West Bengal. Addressing a rally in Midnapore in the state, Chouhan said, “Another meaning of TMC is Terror, Murder, Corruption. I’m warning TMC goons that when Didi leaves on May 2, they will be taught a lesson and none will be spared. BJP won’t let this jungle raj continue.”

Chouhan also detailed the full form of Didi (Mamata Banerjee is popularly called Didi). “To me, ‘D’ of Didi means Dictator, which she is. ‘I’ is being Insensitive towards people, ‘D’ means Deed of spreading fear and ‘I’ means an Incompetent CM. In 1906, the British divided West Bengal and now you (Mamata Banerjee) have divided Sonar Bangla into Hindus and Muslims,” said Chouhan.

Notably, the BJP has been accusing the TMC of running a regime of corruption, tolabazi and cut-money.

Shivraj Singh Chouhan today campaigned in the Moyna assembly constituency in support of BJP candidate and former cricketer Ashok Dinda. “I express my gratitude for the immense affection and intimacy received from the public in the meeting organized in support of Shri Ashok Dinda ji. With your support, the resolve to serve the people and progress of the state has been strengthened further,” said Chouhan in a tweet.

Chouhan said that Mamata Banerjee will be defeated in the elections. “Mamata Didi will go and BJP Bengal will win. There will be a game of development, the game of welfare of the public, game of depositing money in farmers’ accounts, game of giving employment and Mamata Didi’s game will be over,” said Chouhan taking a jibe at Banerjee’s ‘Khela Hobe’ slogan.

Assembly elections in West Bengal will be held in eight phases starting March 27. The last phase of voting will take place on April 29. Results for the election to 294-member assembly will be declared on May 2.