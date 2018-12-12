Terror incidents in Jammu & Kashmir nearly doubled this year, govt says it’s linked to infiltration, actions against them (fILE PHOTO)

Despite a muscular strategy adopted by security forces in the border state of Jammu & Kashmir, the number of terror incidents have nearly doubled this year, highlighting the increased attempts by the terrorists and their backers across the border to foil any attempt by the Indian government to politically stabilise the state.

As per the latest official data, 587 terror incidents were reported in Jammu & Kashmir till 2 December 2018 in comparison with just 329 terror incidents during the same period last year. In fact, the state reported around the same number of terror incidents in 2016 as well.

In 2016 and 2017, 322 and 342 terror incidents were reported from Jammu & Kashmir when it was ruled by the coalition of BJP and PDP under the chief minister Mehbooba Mufti.

In response to a question in the Rajya Sabha, the government said the increase in the terror incidents is linked to support provided to them from across the border.

“The level of terrorist violence in the hinterland part of Jammu & Kashmir is linked to infiltration from across the border and action against terrorists,” said the government.

This year armed forces have neutralised 238 militants till 2nd December as against 200 terrorists killed in the state during the same period last year.

Security forces have neutralised 213 terrorists in 2017 and 150 terrorists in 2016.

This year more than 86 security force personnnel have lost their lives in the terror incident till 2nd December as against 74 jawans during the same period last year.

Terrorists have also killed four policemen in an attack on a police picket in Zainapora in Shopian district yesterday and looted their weapons, Pakistan based terror group Jash-E-Mohammad (JeM) had later claimed the responsibility for the attack.

This year 37 civilians have also lost their lives in terror related incidents.