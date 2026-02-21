Security forces have been put on high alert following information from intelligence services about potential terror attacks in Delhi and other major cities.

According to an ANI update citing intelligence reports, there is now a blast alert for the Red Fort area. Sources told the publication that Lashkar-e-Taiba is planning an IED attack with a Chandni Chowk temple as the likely target.

Security measures have been heightened in the vicinity of large public spaces, religious places, and historical landmarks like the Red Fort. Close cooperation is being maintained between central agencies and Delhi Police units, and surveillance is being stepped up through CCTV monitoring, vehicle inspections, and the placement of extra staff at strategic locations. Additionally, quick response teams, dog squads, and bomb disposal squads have been put on standby, as per report by PTI.

What are the suggestions from intelligence inputs?

Central sources have reportedly told ANI that LeT has continued to target important religious sites in India. The purported plan may be connected to efforts to exact revenge for the February 6 suicide bombing at a mosque in Islamabad, Pakistan, according to NDTV, which cited security sources.

Precautionary steps have been taken, officials told PTI, while intelligence inputs are being confirmed. There is “no cause for panic and that the measures are precautionary in nature,” according to an official.

Why is attention being paid to the Red Fort area?

The warning follows a fatal vehicle explosion that occurred on November 10, 2025, close to the Red Fort. Twelve people were killed and injured when an explosives-carrying vehicle exploded close to Red Fort Metro Station Gate No. 1.

A Delhi court recently gave the National Investigation Agency (NIA) more time to finish its investigation into the matter, which resulted in the arrest of several people. Security authorities have stepped up their surveillance while continuing to verify the intelligence inputs because of the significant volume of people visiting Chandni Chowk and the Red Fort’s prominence as a key tourist and heritage attraction.

