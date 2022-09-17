‘Terrible tragedy’: Anand Mahindra on Hazaribagh incident where pregnant woman was mowed down under tractor

Following the incident at Jharkhand’s Hazaribagh where a pregnant woman was allegedly crushed under a tractor, Mahindra Group CEO and MD Anish Shah posted a statement on Twitter assuring that the case will be investigated and the group will also undertake an examination of the practice of using third-party collection agencies.

A pregnant woman died after she was allegedly mowed down under the wheels of a tractor by a recovery agent working on behalf of Mahindra Finance in the Hazaribagh district of Jharkhand. She was the daughter of a specially-abled farmer and was three months pregnant, ANI reported.

“We are deeply saddened and disturbed by the Hazaribagh incident. A human tragedy has occurred. We will investigate this incident from all aspects and will also undertake an examination of the practice of using third-party collection agencies that have been in existence,” the statement read.

“We will extend all possible support to the authorities during the investigation into this tragic incident, and above all, we stand with the family in this moment of grief,” it added.

Mahindra Group chairman Anand Mahindra, quote-tweeting Shah’s tweet, called the incident a “terrible tragedy”.

This is a terrible tragedy. I strongly support @anishshah21's statement. Our hearts go out to the family in this time of grief. https://t.co/FxYejx59im — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) September 16, 2022

The incident took place on Thursday under the jurisdiction limits of Ichak police station. District Superintendent of Police (DSP) Manoj Ratan Chothe had said that an argument had broken out between the Mahindra finance company official and the farmer.

The agent had then gone to the farmer’s house to recover the tractor. However, as the duel continued, the woman was crushed under the tractor. She was declared dead at the hospital.

A murder case has been registered against four persons, including the recovery agent and manager of the Mahindra finance company, the DSP said.