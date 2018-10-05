TERI bats for dual use of Kolkata trams’ overhead power lines

The TERI official said according to a finding, Kolkatans use public transport for 79 per cent of their trips. (IE)

A policy research organisation has advocated bolstering the city’s tram infrastructure, including exploring the possibility of electric buses making use of the same overhead power supply network.

A top official of The Energy and Resources Institute (TERI) said at an event here Thursday that a number of European cities run trams and buses on the same electric overhead wire network.

“Tram infrastructure should be improved. The state government can explore dual-use of tram overhead power supply network, as the same can be shared by electric buses,” TERI Director General Ajay Mathur said on the sidelines of a Bengal Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BCCI) programme.

He was responding to queries on the condition of tram services in city at a time when the central government is promoting e-vehicles.

“Electric buses can use the overhead tram network wherever there is such availability before switching to its own to complete trips,” he said on Thursday.

Mathur said if approached, it can undertake a detailed study for better use of the city’s tram infrastructure.

The TERI official said according to a finding, Kolkatans use public transport for 79 per cent of their trips.

In a bid to promote electric transportation to control emissions, the Department of Heavy Industries, under the FAME-1 scheme, had recently selected 11 cities for providing subsidy to procure electric vehicles on a pilot basis.

A senior official of the West Bengal government said around 60-80 electric buses would be procured, 60 per cent of which will be funded by the Centre.