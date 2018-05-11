Tension grips Sahawar town near Agra after triple murder, locals clash with police (Representational pic)

Sahawar town near Agra in Uttar Pradesh finds itself in the midst of tension after three persons including two women were killed by dacoits late last night. Angry locals this morning protested in the city against the killings and demanded that perpetrators of the crime be brought to book.

On the intervening night of Thursday and Friday between 11 pm and 1:30 am, a gang of 15 men armed with weapons barged into the house of the victims and assaulted them. They killed three members of the family and injured others before decamping with valuables.

Angry locals carrying the bodies of the deceased protested in Sahawar city demanding a shutdown and action against the killers. They kept the bodies of the three at the roundabout on Sahawar-Ganjdundwara road and blocked the movement of traffic for almost two hours. When police reached the site at 5:30 am to talk to the protesting people, they pelted stones on police officials, forcing them to resort to the baton charge.

A Times of India report said that the crime occurred just 500m away from the Sahawar police station. Earlier on Wednesday, an elderly man was bludgeoned to death by unidentified people in neighbouring Amapur police station jurisdiction.

Police said that the three victims are Maya Devi (45), Champa Devi (65) and Ramdan (65). They also brutally assaulted Maya’s husband Raju Kumar (55) and her two children aged around 18. Champa Devi’s son Sanjay Kumar said that his nephew Ajay had come to his home at around 5 am to inform about the incident. He said that the miscreants killed his mother, uncle, sister-in-law and also injured his brother’s kids.

Later, at around 6:30 pm a company of Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) was called in to handle the unruly mob. DIG Piyush Srivastav, who is also the current chief of Kasganj police station, said that the triple murder took place around the midnight but police was informed around 5 am. The official said that family members stayed inside their home in the night. He said that an FIR has been filed and a massive hunt is underway to trace the killers.