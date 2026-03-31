Tennis legend Leander Paes joined the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday, in the presence of Union Minister Kiren Rijiju, ahead of the upcoming Assembly Elections in West Bengal.

After reports of the tennis icon joining the party spread on social media, the move marks his official entry into the world of active politics.

Over the years, several sportspersons have shifted from the playing field to public life, reflecting a growing pattern of athletes entering politics.

Names such as Kirti Azad, Saina Nehwal and Navjot Singh Sidhu are among those who have been associated with the party at different stages of their careers.

Leander Paes: Journey from being a sportsman to a political leader

Born in Kolkata, Leander Paes is considered among the finest doubles players the sport has seen. Over a career that stretched for nearly 30 years, he claimed multiple Grand Slam titles and emerged as a key figure in putting Indian tennis on the global map.

He also remains the only Indian to win an Olympic medal in tennis, having secured a bronze at the 1996 Atlanta Olympics.

Athletes who have joined BJP

One of the more recent additions is India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, who joined the party in September 2024, following his wife. Olympic medallist shuttler Saina Nehwal became part of the BJP in January 2020 and has often spoken about being influenced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and initiatives like Khelo India.

Other sportspersons who have entered the party include former cricketer Chetan Chauhan, wrestler Yogeshwar Dutt, Babita Phogat, and ex-footballer Kalyan Chaubey. Boxer Vijender Singh joined the BJP on April 3, 2024, after previously being linked with the Congress party.

Several cricketers have also had stints with the BJP, including Navjot Singh Sidhu, Gautam Gambhir, S Sreesanth and Ashok Dinda. Among earlier prominent figures, legendary wrestler Dara Singh joined the party in 1998 and was later nominated to the Rajya Sabha in 2003.