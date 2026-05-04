Tirunelveli Tenkasi Election Results 2026 Live:

Candidates Party Status
A. Rajaprakash Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam Awaited
A.Mariappan IND Awaited
Dr.Kalai Kathiravan DMK Awaited
Durairaj IND Awaited
G. Poorana Selvan IND Awaited
Ganeshan. S IND Awaited
Gomathi Sankar Tamizhaga Vaazhvurimai Katchi Awaited
Isaki Pandian BSP Awaited
K.M.Kaliappan IND Awaited
K.Muthu IND Awaited
M. Ponnudurai IND Awaited
M.Poosa Durai All India Puratchi Thalaivar Makkal Munnettra Kazhagam Awaited
P. Pushpalatha Naam Tamilar Katchi Awaited
P.Noble Krishna IND Awaited
R. Ramkumar IND Awaited
R. Selvakumar Naam Indiar Party Awaited
R.Krishnan IND Awaited
S. Thangapalam IND Awaited
S.Manogaran Kamarajar Deseeya Congress Awaited
S.Selva Mohandas Pandian AIADMK Awaited
S.Thirumalai Kumar Puthiya Tamilagam Awaited
Shahul Hameed IND Awaited
Counting of votes for the Tenkasi assembly election for 2026 is being held today, on May 4. This constituency went to the polls on April 23. The results will be declared once all rounds of vote counting are complete. Get live updates on the winning candidate, margin of victory, runner-up, and vote share here.

Live

What did the exit poll results say for the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections 2026?

Exit polls released after the voting phases indicated a tough contest and a clear lead for the leading parties in the State. However, the Election Commission of India will only reveal the final result after the official counting. Many analysts are closely watching this seat due to its political importance in the region.

Tamil Nadu Tenkasi Assembly Elections 2026 Voter Turnout and Key Details

In the 2026 Assembly elections, Tamil Nadu recorded a voter turnout of approximately 82.37% during polling. Issues like development, employment, local infrastructure, and state-specific concerns dominated the campaign of battling key parties.

Which key party won the previous Tamil Nadu Tenkasi assembly election results?

In the previous Assembly elections held in 2021, the Indian National Congress candidate won from Tenkasi with a margin of 370 votes.

Who was the winning candidate in previous Tamil Nadu Tenkasi assembly elections?

Tenkasi Assembly Winner Runner-Up Margin(votes)
Candidate Name Palani Nadar.S Selva Mohandas Pandian.S 370
Party Name Indian National Congress All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam

Results in Past elections

Year
Party
Candidates Name
2021
INC-flag
Palani Nadar.S
2016
AIADMK-flag
Selvamohandas Pandian S
2011
AIADMK-flag
R.sarathkumar

Tenkasi Tamil Nadu Assembly Election Results 2026 Live Updates : Check Tenkasi Tamil Nadu Assembly Election Result Ward-Wise, Seat-Wise Live

Disclaimer:
The election-related information on this page has been compiled from various public sources, official Election Commission notifications, media reports, and available statistics. Every effort has been made to ensure that the information is accurate and up-to-date; however, changes in figures, results, or details cannot be ruled out. Readers should verify with relevant official sources before making any decisions. The website or publisher will not be responsible for decisions taken based on this information.