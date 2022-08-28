scorecardresearch

Ten IAS officers transferred in Rajasthan 

Sudhir Kumar Sharma, secretary finance (budget), was transferred to the National Health Mission as Mission Director, according to the transfer list issued by the department of personnel.

Written by PTI
In an administrative reshuffle, the Rajasthan government has transferred 10 IAS officers.

The transfer orders were issued late on Saturday night.

Ajitabh Sharma, chairman of the Rajasthan Tax Board, Ajmer, was shifted to the Jaipur City Transport Services Ltd as CMD while Sikar collector Avichal Chaturvedi was made joint secretary of Public Health Engineering department and Mission Director of Jal Jeevan Mission, Rajasthan.

Other officers who were transferred are Rohit Gupta, Kumari Renu Jaipal, Pushpa Satyani, Pukhraj Sen, Mukul Sharma, Dr Amit Yadav and Atul Prkash. 

