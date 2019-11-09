Temple trust must ensure unity among people: Murli Manohar Joshi

By: |
Published: November 9, 2019 3:11:29 PM

In a unanimous verdict, the Supreme Court on Saturday paved the way for the construction of a Ram temple at the disputed site at Ayodhya and directed the Centre to constitute a trust within three months to build the temple.

Terming the judgement as "historic", the veteran BJP leader said it should be accepted with an "open mind" by all communities. (File image)Terming the judgement as “historic”, the veteran BJP leader said it should be accepted with an “open mind” by all communities. (File image) 

Welcoming the Supreme Court verdict in the Ayodhya land dispute case, senior BJP leader Murli Manohar Joshi said the trust that will be responsible for the construction of a Ram temple would have to be considerate about keeping people united.

“I welcome the verdict. But the trust that will look after the construction of the Ram temple will have to be considerate about keeping intact unity among people,” he told reporters here.

Terming the judgement as “historic”, the veteran BJP leader said it should be accepted with an “open mind” by all communities.

In a unanimous verdict, the Supreme Court on Saturday paved the way for the construction of a Ram temple at the disputed site at Ayodhya and directed the Centre to constitute a trust within three months to build the temple.

The apex court also ruled that the Centre will allot an alternative five-acre plot to the Sunni Waqf Board for building a new mosque at a “prominent” place in the holy town in Uttar Pradesh.

In one of the most important and most anticipated judgements in India’s history, a five-judge Constitution bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi put an end to the more than a century old dispute that has torn the social fabric of the nation.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Temple trust must ensure unity among people: Murli Manohar Joshi
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Advertisement
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Back to Village programme’s second phase to be launched in J-K later this month
2Ayodhya verdict LIVE Updates: Ram Janambhoomi Nyas gets 2.77-acre disputed land, Sunni Waqf Board to get 5-acre alternate land, rules SC
3Ayodhya verdict: All educational institutions to remain closed in Uttar Pradesh till Monday