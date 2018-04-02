Telugu news anchor suicide: Who was Radhika Reddy? What happened on Sunday night at Hyderabad’s Srivila Apartment?

Radhika Reddy.

In a shocking development, a Telugu news anchor committed suicide on Sunday. The victim has been identified as Radhika Reddy. She was 36 and she committed suicide by jumping from the fifth floor of a residential apartment complex. The incident occurred late last night and the deceased was under “depression due to some family dispute” with her husband and was now staying at her parents’ house.

Here is all you need to know about Radhika Reddy:

1- V Radhika Reddy, 36, was associated with the V6 News channel.

2- Radhika was a divorcee with a 14-year-old son, who is mentally disabled.

3- She killed herself at Srivila Apartment in Moosapet on Sunday night.

4- Reddy left a suicide note in Telugu which was found from her handbag.

5- She wrote that her brain was her enemy and that nobody was responsible for her death.

6- She was divorced six years and was since living with her son and her father.

Why took the extreme step?

The police suspect that she took the extreme step due to depression. The police said that witnesses saw her returning from work on Sunday night. Some saw her walking briskly towards the stairs. Instead of going to her flat, she went up to the top floor and jumped off. Assistant Commissioner of Police Bhujanga Rao said a probe into the suicide was ongoing.

On the basis of a preliminary enquiry, the police ruled out any foul play behind the incident. A case was registered and the woman’s body was shifted to a state-run hospital and a post-mortem will be conducted today.

A Hyderabad-based journalist working for a national news channel while speaking to IE.com said Radhika had read her late evening news bulletin before returning home.

Meanwhile, Radhika’s father said that he heard a loud noise from outside at around 10.30 pm while he was waiting for his daughter to return. Later, he realised that Radhika had jumped from the top floor of the building.