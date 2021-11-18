‘Tell us where you are’: SC seeks Param Bir Singh’s whereabouts, refuses to grant relief against arrest

The Supreme Court said it will hear former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh's plea seeking protection against arrest only after it knows where he is.

The Supreme Court on Thursday sought the whereabouts of absconding former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh and said it will hear his plea seeking protection against arrest only after it knows where he is. Asking Singh’s lawyer to disclose his location, the top court posted the matter for hearing on November 22.

“Which part of the world is the petitioner in? Are you in this country or outside? First I want to know where are you,” Justice SK Kaul asked.

A bench headed by Justice S K Kaul took exception that his plea seeking protection has been filed through power of attorney.

“You are seeking protective orders; nobody knows where you are. Suppose you are sitting abroad and taking legal recourse through power of attorney then what happens. If that is so then you will come to India if the court rules in your favour, we don’t know what you have in mind. No protection, no hearing until we know where you are,” said the bench also comprising Justice M M Sundresh.

A magistrate’s court in Bombay on Wednesday declared Singh a “proclaimed offender” in an extortion case registered against him and some other police officers in the city.

Singh had last attended his office in May this year after which he went on leave. The state police had told the Bombay High Court last month that his whereabouts were not known.