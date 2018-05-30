Tell RSS what’s wrong with its ideology, P Chidambaram urges Pranab Mukherjee

“The more important thing to say is, Sir you have accepted invitation, please go there and tell them what is wrong with their ideology,” said the former Union Minister. (PTI)

Senior Congress leader P. Chidambaram on Monday said that as former President Pranab Mukherjee has accepted an invitation to attend an RSS event at its Nagpur headquarters, he should take the opportunity to tell them what is wrong with their ideology. He also said that there was no point in asking why Mukherjee had accepted the invitation. “Now that he has accepted the invitation, there is no point in debating why he accepted it. “The more important thing to say is, Sir you have accepted invitation, please go there and tell them what is wrong with their ideology,” said the former Union Minister. The RSS invite to Mukherjee sparked off a controversy, as the Congress and left leaders expressed unhappiness over his acceptance while the BJP and RSS saw nothing wrong in it.

Former Union Minister C.K. Jaffer Sharief in a letter to Mukherjee had urged him to reconsider his decision and avoid attending the event in the interest of secularism. He also asked him if the RSS has accepted what Mukherjee had said as a Union Minister about the Sangh being the “worst outfit”, “communal”, “anti-national” and “unpatriotic”. Congress spokesperson Tom Vadakkan on Tuesday did not comment on Mukherjee’s acceptance of the RSS invite.