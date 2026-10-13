India may soon face higher telephone bills as the era of unlimited, often free 5G service draws to an end. Analysts now make a strong case for monetisation, noting that the current model was becoming increasingly unsustainable as data consumption continues to rise.

According to a Centrum Institutional Research report, the industry could see another 12% to 15% tariff hike over the next few months as the pricing environment has become more favourable following market consolidation. The growth is expected to be led by 2G to 4G/5G migration, postpaid addition, and a higher number of days in the quarter.

“Reliance Jio is expected to add approximately eight million subscribers quarter-on-quarter while Bharti Airtel is expected to add around three million India wireless subscribers QoQ. We expect Vodafone Idea to add about one million customers QoQ. Data usage per customer would remain robust, led by growing penetration of 4G/5G network,” news agency ANI quoted the report as saying.

India’s telecom oligopoly

The sector has gradually morphed into a tight oligopoly of three private companies and the state-run Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited. Smaller legacy operators such as Aircel, RCom, and Tata Docomo have faded out as the pool of operators continued to shrink.

According to a 2021 study by the Competition Commission of India, there were thirteen 2G technology-based private mobile service providers when the New Telecom Policy was announced in 1999. The figure had dwindled to eight by 2019 — with the Herfindahl-Hirschman Index (HHI) mapping subscribers at a score of 2,938 (from 1,198 a decade earlier). The index measures market concentration and helps determine competitiveness. An HHI score of over 2,500 means the market is dominated by a tight oligopoly or near monopoly.

Data released by TRAI on Monday reveals that the total telephone subscriber base has now crossed 1.35 billion. Private operators control 92.32% while PSUs account for 7.68% of the market. According to the Indian Telecom Services-Yearly Performance Indicators report, Reliance Jio led the list with 39.41% of the market share in March 2026 while Bharti Airtel followed closely behind with 37.04% of the market. Vodafone idea was a distant third with a 14.98% share.

An industry outlook report published by ICRA in May 2026 also highlights the massive debt burden borne by the sector that acts as an entry barrier. Any new player would have to spend hundreds of thousands of crores upfront to acquire spectrum and deploy modern 5G networks. Recurring legal disputes (or the complications faced by Vodafone Idea and its peers) and the current Rs 5.9 lakh crore industry debt pile also act as major deterrents.

Growth projections

The ‘India Telecom Operators Country Intelligence Report’ published by GlobalData in December 2025 predicts the overall telecom and pay-TV services revenue in India “will grow at a CAGR of 6% between 2024 and 2029”. It estimated that mobile data service revenue would grow at a five-year CAGR of 10.6% amid continued increases in smartphone and mobile internet subscriptions (especially on 4G/5G networks) while fixed broadband service revenue rose at a CAGR of 7.3% across the forecast period.

“With expected tariff hikes in FY2027, operating income is estimated to rise by about 4-5% to Rs 4 to 4.2 lakh crore, with OPBIDTA at Rs. 2.1-2.3 lakh crore in FY2027. While 5G capex peaked in FY2025 and is likely to moderate, going forward, monetisation of 5G investments remains uncertain in the near term. Leverage is projected to remain comfortable, with debt declining to almost Rs. 5.8 lakh crore, while credit metrics remain stable, with Debt/OPBIDTA at about 2.6x to 2.8x,” the ICRA report added.

The data also comes ahead of the massive Jio Platforms IPO scheduled to open on October 21.

The Rs 300 ARPU plan

Bharti Airtel has repeatedly indicated plans to scale up its Average Revenue Per User (or ARPU) — eyeing Rs 300 as an industry benchmark and strategic target. According to FY27 data released at the end of June, Airtel reached an ARPU of Rs 264 during the first quarter of the financial year. The figure had stood at Rs 250 during Q1FY26.

“Our focus remains on accelerating ARPU growth through portfolio premiumisation in mobile while continuing to maintain a competitive share of customer net additions,” Bharti Airtel MD and CEO Shashwat Sharma said during an earnings call.

He added that Airtel was seeing “ substantial headroom within the current customer base itself” when it came to mobile ARPU, with the momentum likely to continue in the mid-term. Sharma opined that the “pricing architecture will have to be repaired with charging for data and consumption becoming the norm” in the longer term.

Executive Vice Chairman Gopal Vittal also made the case for “a more sensible price architecture” to naturally boost the ARPU — without touching the entry level pricing.