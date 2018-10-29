Telecom Commission rechristened as Digital Communications Commission

The change in name has been brought in line with objectives of NDCP (National Digital Communications Policy) to project telecommunications as a business enabling segment that permeates across various sectors.

The government on Monday rechristened the Telecom Commission — the apex decision making body at the telecom department — as the Digital Communications Commission.

“To ensure effective implementation and monitoring of the National Digital Communications Policy-2018, the government has decided to re-designate the ‘Telecom Commission’, established by the Government of India vide Resolution dated April 11, 1989, as the ‘Digital Communications Commission,” an official notification said.

The change in name has been brought in line with objectives of NDCP (National Digital Communications Policy) to project telecommunications as a business enabling segment that permeates across various sectors. The Telecom Commission consists of a chairman, four full-time members, who are ex-officio secretaries to the government of India in the Department of Telecom (DoT) and four part-time members who are the secretaries to the Government of India in the concerned departments.

The telecom secretary is the ex-officio chairperson of the Telecom Commission and full-time members of the panel comprises member (finance), member (production), member (services) and member (technology). Niti Aayog CEO, Department of Economic Affairs secretary, DeiTy secretary and DIPP secretary are the part-time members of the body.

The notification did not say if there will be any change in the composition of the commission with the change in name.